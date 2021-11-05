Multi-train derailment spills countless beans, cleanup to take hours

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Three train cars derailed in Grimes County Friday morning, spilling an undisclosed amount of beans.

The derailment occurred around 7 a.m. east of the railroad crossing on CR 416.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, clean-up will take several hours to finish and it will be later into the evening before the rail cars can be moved.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!