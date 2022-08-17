Watch Now
Motorcyclist hospitalized after late-night crash in College Station: Police

Posted at 9:53 AM, Aug 17, 2022
COLLEGE STATION — A motorcyclist is hospitalized with serious bodily injury after being struck by a pickup truck, police said.

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Texas Avenue on reports of a major accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck.

The driver of the motorcycle had been heading south on Texas Avenue when they were struck, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said the pickup had flashed a yellow yield sign prior to entering the intersection and turning westbound onto Southwest Parkway.

The driver of the pickup truck was later issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to St. Joseph Hospital.

Their current condition remains unknown.

No details regarding any pending criminal charges have been released.

