Motorcyclist found dead on road after late-night crash: Bryan police

Posted at 10:52 AM, Aug 11, 2022
BRYAN, Texas — A motorcyclist was found dead after a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday night, police said.

Around 10 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Towering Oaks Drive on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist was found dead on the scene.

Authorities have since confirmed that the roadway was closed for about three hours as they investigated.

No official cause of the crash has been released at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

