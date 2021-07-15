Mosquito samples in Brazos County test positive for West Nile Virus

BRAZOS COUNTY — The Brazos County Health District's Mosquito Surveillance Unit has confirmed samples collected in Brazos County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito trap that tested positive was located in the 77845 zip code of College Station.

Officials say this is the second time mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Brazos County this year.

Health Officials have reached out to notify other members of the Vector Surveillance and Control Partnership with the City of Bryan, College Station and with Texas A&M.

There are several things you can do to reduce exposure to mosquitoes including using insect repellent that has DEET as an active ingredient, wear long/loose clothing, drain or treat standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs and limit your time outdoors.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include headaches, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea and fatigue.

Less than 1% may experience the virus affecting the nervous system which may lead to a more serious illness that can cause neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and even death.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

