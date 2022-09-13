Monkeypox vaccines now available at Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health District is now offering monkeypox vaccines to those who qualify.

Mary Parrish with the Brazos County Health District said monkeypox vaccines are now available here in the Brazos Valley with limited supply.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine must be at least 18 years old.

“Brazos County Health District does have a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines, and it is a two-dose series,” Parrish said.

“After the first dose, a person will have to come in 28 days later to get the second dose," she said.

"At that point, they’ll be fully protected.”

Parrish highly recommends a person receive both doses in order for the vaccine to be effective.

According to the Brazos County Health District, to qualify, individuals must meet at least one of the following criteria:

• Have a known or possible exposure to the monkeypox virus including an unknown rash or sores on a sexual partner

• Have a diagnosis of HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhea, or early syphilis within the previous 12 months

• Have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with the monkeypox virus such as HIV, atopic dermatitis, or eczema

• Be taking PrEP mediation

• Be a man who has sex with men and had multiple and anonymous sex partners within the previous 21 days

For appointment information, you can contact the Brazos County Health District via call or text at (979) 321-2268.