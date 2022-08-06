Money, stolen firearms recovered in College Station traffic stop after vehicle burglary called in

Several hundred dollars and stolen firearms were recovered during a traffic stop after a resident called in a vehicle burglary on Friday.

College Station police said they were dispatched to the area of Cottage Lane and Holleman Drive around 3:40 a.m. A caller described seeing five to six men burglarizing a vehicle at an apartment complex.

A responding officer then observed a car leaving the complex with several individuals inside.

"The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and a juvenile male exited the vehicle and ran on foot," said police. "Another juvenile male exited the vehicle and also ran on foot. One of the juveniles was later located and taken into custody."

The juvenile taken into custody was found to be in possession of two stolen firearms, police said; one of the firearms was reported stolen out of the Bryan Police Department. He is charged with evading arrest/detention, theft of firearm, and unlawful carry of a weapon.

"The other juvenile was not located but he was identified during the investigation," said police.

The driver, 18-year-old Mia Thomas of Bryan, was arrested for possession of marijuana along with a back seat passenger, 19-year-old Isaiah Johnson of Bryan, who was arrested for failure to identify.

"Two other juveniles were also in the vehicle and were released to their parents," said police. "Several hundred dollars of US currency, another firearm and other property believed to be stolen were seized."