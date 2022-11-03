Momentum Church, Bryan Housing Authority host drive for elderly and NICU patients

BRYAN, Texas — Our elderly community and babies could you a little extra loving this holiday season and one local church in Bryan is helping make that happen.

Momentum Church BCS and Bryan Housing Authority are coming together to host a blanket and NICU care package drive this holiday season.

“This is our first year doing this for the care packages for the elderly,” said Shirley Bittner, Program Coordinator, Momentum Church BCS. “I wanted to change it up because there are so many toy drives and stuff like that. The elderly get neglected, and they just really get forgotten and you know, we want to help somebody that is really in need this year.”

Momentum Church BCS

“We’re trying to get lap blankets, hats, gloves, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, personal care items like shampoos, conditioners, and then things like crossword puzzles, decks of cards, anything that could provide entertainment or show that they’re loved,” said Bittner.

Bittner said this drive will help bring love to the elderly community.

“From my own experience spending time with my grandmother at the nursing home, I noticed that they’re always cold,” said Bittner. “They’re always in need of blankets and hats and just regular care you know, visits because they don’t get a lot of visitors.”

With 15 beds in the NICU, their goal is to get at least 50 blankets for the babies.

“There’s so many babies that are born that are in need and we’re trying to get things like receiving blankets, hats, socks, and little mittens,” said Bittner. “Just anything babies can use in a NICU unit.”

Momentum Church BCS

One local restaurant helping with the donation drive is Casa Rodriguez in Downtown Bryan.

“I think that’s what we need to do,” said Debbie Rodriguez, Owner, Casa Rodriguez. “I think that’s what we’re supposed to do. Every little bit helps to give back to the elderly and to the babies. That’s something so we have to as a community, have to do that.”

One Momentum Church member and local health professional said COVID changed the way we could interact with our loved ones, but now they can make a difference.

“During that past couple of years, the elderly and the NICU babies haven’t been able to get those things that they’ve been needing,” said Marissa Duran, local health professional and church member. “So now that it’s kind of being lifted up, why not just go all in and give back to them.”

“We’re called to take care of our elderly and take care of the babies,” said Duran. “We’re supposed to rise for the age and respect our elders and we’re supposed to revere to the Lord because he is God.”