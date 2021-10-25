Mobile vaccine team seeking more areas of high foot traffic while COVID cases trend down

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Health Department is utilizing unique ways to vaccinate the community where it’s most convenient for them.

The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team seeks places of high traffic to increase accessibility to COVID vaccines and booster shots.

The mobile action team has set up shop near churches, in jails and now at the Kingdom Animal Hospital in Bryan.

The health district's mobile clinic is out in the community serving all seven counties in the Brazos Valley, creating community partnerships.

”We’re excited to help in any way we can, help the community stay safe and help their pets as well. We’re having a discount microchip day today. So, helping them stay safe, helping them get to their owners and then, of course, keeping their owners safe with their vaccinations,” said Kassie Mize, practice manager at Kingdom Animal Hospital.

Although the Brazos County positivity rate is around 8% and hospitalization continues to trend down, the mobile action team remains persistent.

“Our job is to go out and promote the COVID-19 vaccine to try to get people motivated and educated about the vaccine to receive the vaccine,” said Latoya Taylor, Brazos Valley mobile action team coordinator.

With the CDC and FDA granting emergency use authorization for Moderna and Janssen COVID-19 booster shots, the mobile action team is now providing vaccinations for extra doses as well.

Moderna recipients must wait 6 months after your second dose. While Johnson and Johnson only require at least a 2 month wait period.

“To try to fill that, to bridge that gap especially with the African American and Latino Hispanic communities,” added Taylor.

The mobile action team has vaccinated a little over 1,400 people in the Brazos Valley over the last six months.

“I think people are excited it’s a one shop and one-stop and done,” shared Mize. “The COVID vaccine it’s just so important to get vaccinated to save their life, to save your life. You know we're happy we can help,”

This weekend you can find this one-stop shop at the Brazos County Fair and Rodeo.

You can also contact the mobile action team if you’d like them to attend an event you’re hosting or vaccinate you at the comfort of your front door.

According to the CDC's latest numbers, 53% of the 12 and older population in Brazos County has been fully vaccinated so far.