Mobile vaccination effort in Brazos Valley hopes to stop rise in cases among unvaccinated

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The CDC says a little more than half of Texas is vaccinated and cases among those who are not vaccinated are on the rise.

Now there’s a group in the Brazos valley trying to increase that of vaccinated people by making the process less of an inconvenience.

Communities are looking for ways to meet people who are not vaccinated where they are. The Brazos County Health Department received state funding to do just that.

The Brazos Valley Mobile Action Team provides vaccines during large and small events across the region.

“Our job is to go out and promote the COVID-19 vaccine to try to get people motivated and educated about the vaccine to receive the vaccine,” said Latoya Taylor, Brazos Valley Mobile Action team coordinator.

Operating for a little over a month, they have focused on connecting with communities with low vaccination rates.

“With the hub going away, that’s when we came in to try to bridge that gap," added Taylor. "Especially with the African American and Latino Hispanic communities,”

They're even going into jails to help vaccinate inmates.

“We have to make sure that they still have all their basic rights and medical care is a huge priority,” said Kevin Stuart, Chief Deputy of Corrections.

About 30 inmates at the Brazos County Detention Center received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Stuart says, “Our goal here is for anyone that wants a vaccine to be able to get, so obviously in the jail, it’s difficult to take folks to a place and so having this team has been amazing.”

So far, the mobile vaccination effort has vaccinated hundreds across the Brazos Valley.

“We’ve vaccinated over 600 people. In our previous events we did College Station Independent School District we’ve held events at IL of Texas,” Taylor shared.

The mobile action team hopes to also vaccinate fans attending Aggie games this fall.