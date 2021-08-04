Missing Person: 56-year-old from North Zulch

MADISON COUNTY, TEXAS — On Aug 4, the Madison County Sheriff's Office announced that a 56-year-old man has been missing for over two days.

Charles H. "Chuck" McQuary of North Zulch was last seen on Aug 2. around 6:15 A.M.

Local officials are reporting McQuary never showed up for his 9 A.M. shift in Cleveland, Texas, and that his family has since, discovered a suicide note, with a last will and testament.

McQuary was last seen wearing his UPS uniform, a brown shirt, brown shorts, and boots, and driving a 2013 Nissan Altima, TXLP: BDN6699

He is described as having brownish-gray hair and brown eyes, weighing 240 lbs at 6 ft tall.

Anyone that sees McQuary or his vehicle is asked to contact investigator Chelsea Stanford, Madison County Sheriff's Office at 936-348-2755.

