Missing Person: 4-year-old from Austin

BURTON, TX — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 4-year-old last scene in Burton.

Wyatt Crowley was last seen on Sunday, May 2, on 12400 FM 390 in Burton, TX at 08:00 AM.

At the time of this publication, it is believed by APD that they might be driving in a 2011 Black Mazda MZ3 with the following license plate number: 737763C

Wyatt is described as having both brown hair and eyes, weighing about 30lbs and being about 3 ft tall; he was reportedly last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

Joshua Crowley, 36, is described as having brown hair and green eyes, he is also reportedly 5'9 and weighs 140lbs; he was reportedly last seen wearing a red bandanna on his neck and a black baggy t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Deprtment by calling them at (737) 228-2414.

Last seen area:

