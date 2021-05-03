Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Missing Person: 4-year-old from Austin

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brazos County Jail Department
Left to right: Wyatt Crowley & Joshua Crowley
Wyatt Crowley & Joshua Crowley
Posted at 8:33 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 09:34:59-04

BURTON, TX — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 4-year-old last scene in Burton.

Wyatt Crowley was last seen on Sunday, May 2, on 12400 FM 390 in Burton, TX at 08:00 AM.

At the time of this publication, it is believed by APD that they might be driving in a 2011 Black Mazda MZ3 with the following license plate number: 737763C

Wyatt is described as having both brown hair and eyes, weighing about 30lbs and being about 3 ft tall; he was reportedly last seen wearing a Spiderman sweatshirt.

Joshua Crowley, 36, is described as having brown hair and green eyes, he is also reportedly 5'9 and weighs 140lbs; he was reportedly last seen wearing a red bandanna on his neck and a black baggy t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Deprtment by calling them at (737) 228-2414.

Last seen area:

sucks.hosting

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.