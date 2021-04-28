Missing Person: 17-year-old from College Station

COLLEGE STATION, TX — The College Station Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old last seen in College Station.

Layla Javeri was last seen on Monday, April 12, leaving the 3500 block of Normand Dr in College Station.

At the time of this publication, it is believed by CSPD that Javeri received a ride to somewhere in Bryan, before taking off in another to Dallas.

Javeri is described as having light brown hair, blue eyes, and is reportedly 5'7, and weighs 120 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979)-764-3600.

