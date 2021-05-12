Missing Person: 16-year-old from Hearne

HEARNE, TX — The Hearne Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old last seen in Hearne.

Ismael Serna was last seen on Tuesday, May 11, at 500 Norwood in Hearne.

At the time of this publication, it is believed that he could still be in the Robertson County area, specially Hearne.

Ismael is described as having brown hair and eyes and is reportedly 5'1 at 105 lbs. He is reported to have been wearing a white jacket with blueprints, white shorts with colors on them, and black slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hearne PD at 979-279-5333.

Last seen area:

