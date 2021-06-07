Missing Person 16-year-old from Bremond

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — On June 7, College Station PD tweeted that Cedric Henderson, a missing 16-year-old from Bremond, TX may be traveling to Hearne.

Henderson is described as a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes, he is reportedly 5'5 and weighs 130 lbs.

He has been missing since April 22, anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 979-828-3299.

