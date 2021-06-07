Watch
Missing Person 16-year-old from Bremond

Nation Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Cedric Henderson DOB: Dec 27, 2004
Nation Center for Missing & Exploited Children (Cedric Henderson)
Posted at 9:58 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 11:00:27-04

BRAZOS VALLEY, TX — On June 7, College Station PD tweeted that Cedric Henderson, a missing 16-year-old from Bremond, TX may be traveling to Hearne.

Henderson is described as a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes, he is reportedly 5'5 and weighs 130 lbs.

He has been missing since April 22, anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Robertson County Sheriff's Office at 979-828-3299.

