Missing Bryan man confirmed dead, remains found in Dallas area

LANCASTER, TEXAS — According to the Lancaster Police Department, a missing Bryan man has been confirmed dead after his remains were located in the Lancaster area near Dallas.

Wesley Robinson, 36, had been missing since May and was marked as a missing person's case prior to the discovery of his body.

"Please keep Wesley's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this tragedy." wrote the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley via Facebook.

At the time of this publication, LPD is reporting no lead suspect or person(s) of interest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-3711.

