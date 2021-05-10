Military combat veteran sentenced 10 years after violating probation

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Brazos County District Attorney's Office announced that a man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for violating the conditions of his probation.

Ryan Seddon, 40, was sentenced by Judge Brick to 10 years in prison on the offense of assault-family violence with a prior conviction.

Seddon, a military combat veteran, pled guilty to this offense back in 2014. As a result of his plea, Seddon was placed on deferred adjudication probation.

The defendant's probation included conditions to address his mental health and substance issues and would have allowed Seddon to avoid a felony conviction.

However, in 2018, the State filed a request to adjudicate his offense after Seddon violated numerous conditions of his probation. Including, failing to report as directed and failing to submit to drug and alcohol testing as required.

As a result of his violations, Seddon was convicted to assault family violence with a prior conviction and was sentenced to five years on felony probation.

According to the Brazos County DA's Office, Seddon's plea deal allowed him to continue receiving services addressing his mental health and substance abuse issues. However, their report states Seddon assaulted multiple family members and sent threatening messages to the victim of the original offense for which he was placed on probation.

Seddon continued to use drugs and alcohol in violation of his probation conditions.

While incarcerated in the Brazos County Jail, Seddon continued displaying violent behavior and disregard for the rights of others.

Prosecutors presented evidence that while incarcerated, Seddon assaulted another inmate and repeatedly harassed female jail staff. The case was prosecuted by Brazos County Assistant District Attorneys Monica Mendoza and Kristin Burns.

“Domestic violence leaves behind more than just visible marks and bruises. Everyone deserves to live a life that is free of abuse. Because Ryan Seddon refused to stop using violence as a means of control, a harsh punishment was necessary to protect the community.” - Monica Mendoza & Kristin Burns, Assistant District Attorneys.

