Milam County Railroad Museum to host grand opening Saturday

CAMERON, Texas — Volunteers are putting the final touches on the Milam County Railroad Museum ahead of its grand opening Saturday.

The museum closed for renovations about two and a half years ago.

It holds, "Old Town Cameron," the 672 square-foot model of the city in the 1940s, including replicas of the courthouse, historic jail and railroad tracks.

The museum even features old tools used for railroads and even a model train set that runs around the building.

Museum Director Jamie Larson says it started with Cameron-native John Johnson and his wife Frances who handcrafted most of the wooden model 35 years ago.

He says it could bring more tourism.

"We were getting between two and four thousand people a year coming in to see us and not just people who like model railroads, but people who like seeing incredible art and something that tells the story of the people in Texas, Milam County and Cameron," Larson said.

The grand opening will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday.