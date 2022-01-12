Milam County Judge releases statement in support of 3 Caldwell volleyball players

A Milam County Judge released a statement after three Caldwell High School volleyball players, who were accused of forcibly stripping a teammate, pled guilty.

Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey released a statement that said the indictments returned by the Milam County Grand Jury, "were never sexual in nature."

"I offered the pleas that were accepted; these are young women, with no prior criminal records, and impressive academic and extracurricular achievements," said Torrey.

Marina Brinkman, 17, Kadie Hartman, 17, and Katherine Hart, 18, all pled guilty to misdemeanor unlawful restraint. The deal carried a lower sentence than their original felony charges of indecency with a child by exposure.

"The victim and her mother agreed with the resolution of these cases, were present in the courtroom and declined the opportunity to speak," said Torrey.