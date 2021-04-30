Mike McEver to become new Principal of Creek View Elementary

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On April 30, it was announced CSISD Superintendent of Schools, Mike Martindale, will recommend the hire of Mike McEver as Principal of Creek View Elementary to the Board of Trustees at its May 18 meeting.

McEver is reportedly being promoted from his current position of Assistant Principal at A&M Consolidated High School.

He is expected to begin his duties this summer.

“Mike is an energetic and enthusiastic leader in College Station ISD,” Martindale said. “He has a proven track record of analyzing data to create targeted instruction for all learners, and he is excellent at establishing meaningful relationships with staff and students to create an environment ripe for success.”

McEver was first hired to be an assistant principal at AMCHS in 2016. Prior to administration, it's reported he taught chemistry in Lewisville ISD for four years.

He began his career in education at Putnam City ISD, where he was a high school biology teacher and baseball coach.

McEver earned his Bachelor of Science in Science Education from the University of Oklahoma in 2011 and his Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas in 2015.

