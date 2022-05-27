Watch
HometownBrazos County

Actions

Midcoast Smackdown presents over $13K to family in Bryan

Posted at 9:34 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 22:34:26-04

BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this month Mid-coast Smackdown hosted their 5th annual fundraising event with a mission to raise money in support of kiddos battling cancer.

This year Charlie Van Eman was chosen as a recipient and his entire school had a chance to participate in the effort.

Students from all grades submitted art that was auctioned off at the event.

”Another thing I want to thank yall for, is what you guys did for charlie and his family, so today what we’re going to do, were going to present him with a big check, charlie where you at,” shared Jason Kempenski, director.

Charlie was presented with a $3,325 check. And a $10,000 check on behalf of Mid-coast Smackdown.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.