Mexican Consulate in Houston coming to Bryan on Aug 28. to First Baptist Church

BRYAN, TX — The Mexican Consulate in Houston is coming to Bryan on Aug 28. to the First Baptist Church.

At the time of this publication, appointments are scheduled to be made available one week prior.

Officials anticipate offering more than 500 appointments, a number they understand will likely not meet demand.

As a result, they hope to add even more dates by the beginning of 2022.

Alongside immigration assistance, officials will also be going over social services available to Mexican nationals residing in the United States.

This news comes after in-person meetings were postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

