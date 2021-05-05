MetroNet fiber-optic internet coming to Bryan by late spring 2022

BRYAN, TX — On May 5, the City of Bryan announced MetroNet's fiber optic internet, TV, and phone services will soon be available to more than 90% of Bryan residents and businesses.

According to their press release, MetroNet will completely fund the building of their network throughout the Bryan community and will have a physical location with support staff in the city as well.

“As our city continues to grow, it is highly beneficial for residents and businesses to have choices for accessing fast, reliable, and affordable internet, TV, and phone services,” said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson. “This tremendous investment by MetroNet will make unprecedented capabilities available to everyone who lives, works, and visits our city, giving Bryan the infrastructure and competitive edge needed to attract and grow business and high‐wage jobs. Beyond television and telephone services to residents and businesses, this ultra-fast internet will also support teleworking and distance learning and be a vital connection to the internet for our residents.”

According to MetroNet executives, construction could reportedly begin as early as this fall, with the first customers coming online in late spring of 2022.

Any Bryan residents or businesses interested may soon visit online to indicate their interest and to receive updates on construction.

Residents in construction areas will also reportedly receive communication by mail about construction activity in their neighborhood 30 days prior to starting. The company has confirmed they will provide additional messaging, such as yard signs, to let residents know when the temporary construction process is beginning in their neighborhood. MetroNet crews will also have branded identification with the company such as ID tags and branded vehicles.

Anyone with questions or concerns about this process can contact the City of Bryan through their online form or by calling 979.209.5558,

