'Metamorphosis' art exhibit to fundraise for local sexual assault survivors

BRYAN, TX — On April 2, the public is invited to attend the opening reception of Metamorphosis at The Frame Gallery in Downtown Bryan.

A true collaboration, the Sexual Assault Resource Center and The Frame Gallery are teaming up to help display and sell art donated by survivors of sexual assault.

From 7-10 P.M. that evening, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase the displayed art; with all sale proceeds going towards SARC.

KRHD 25 News reached out to Lauren Spitznagle, Executive Director of SARC, who says their exhibit, Metamorphosis, displays 27 different art pieces from across the U.S.

"State and federal grant funding may not extend past this September for our counselors," Spitznagle shared, "We truly need this funding, because even after hiring two additional counselors, we continue to see a waitlist for our mental health services,"

The exhibit is expected to be on display through Sunday, April 11.

