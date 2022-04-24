Messina Hof Winery in Bryan holds 38th Annual 'Wine & Roses Festival'

BRYAN, Texas — From Cabernets to Pinot Noir, there was something for just about every wine lover to enjoy at Messina Hof’s 38th Annual Wine & Roses Festival on Saturday.

The Messina Hof Estate was lined up with people wanting to enjoy the festivities from near and far. Even wine lovers from California came out to take part in the Texas wine festival for the first time.

“[My fiancé and I] are both from San Diego, California,” Kristen Linnemeyer said. “My father is good friends with the band [The Brookwoods] and the owner of the winery and we couldn’t help but make the trip.”

For 38 years and counting, Messina Hof has hosted their wine and roses festival at the Messina Hof estate in Bryan.

Paul Bonarrigo, owner, CEO and head winemaker, says this festival marks the beginning of their growing season.

“The Wine & Roses Festival is basically the beginning of our growing season,” the Messina Hof CEO said. “All the roses are blooming, and the vines are budding out. There’s beautiful green things all over the place. This is the beginning of our growth, and we like to celebrate that.”

For the first time since 2019, the Wine & Roses Festival gets to be held back at a grander scale since COVID," said Bonnarrigo.

He is most excited for the return of one Messina Hof tradition – the Grape Stomping.

“We get teams that sign up and make fun T-shirts," he said. "They come and stomp their hearts out. But it’s more of the clout of being the grape stomping champion.”

The festival included local vendors, live music and, of course, Messina Hof’s famous wine stomping competition.

For couple Larelle and Jojuan getting to see the festival for the first time, they say won’t be stomping any grapes. But they're glad to see the festival made a full-scale return to The Brazos Valley.

“You know we were battling COVID and now the world is getting back to normal, so it’s just so exciting to experience the world like this again," Malveau said.

For more information about The Wine & Roses Festival, along with information about Messina Hof Winery, the winery’s website is available here: https://www.messinahof.com/

