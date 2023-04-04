Massage parlor in College Station site of sexual assault, former employee arrested: police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Editor's Note: The following article contains mentions of SA that may be triggering, reader discretion is advised.

A 70-year-old male suspect has been arrested on charges related to sexual assault while employed as a masseuse, police said.

Roberto Ramirez-Bautista has since turned himself into the Brazos County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday on a warrant related to these charges, according to the College Station Police Department.

On February 1, officers said they received a report of a sexual assault that occurred on January 30 during a scheduled message.

Police said the incident occurred at Elements Massage located in the 3900 block of Rock Prairie Road in College Station, Texas.

Police said that during a scheduled massage the victim told them that Ramirez-Bautista, her massage therapist, had digitally penetrated her sexual organ without her consent.

Police said the victim immediately ended the massage and left Elements Massage.

The next day, the victim reported this incident to the owner of the business who police said helped them in assisting the victim create their report.

Police have since learned that prior to this incident, the owner had placed Ramirez-Bautista on administrative leave due to a complaint made by another client.

Police did not disclose the nature of this complaint.

Ramirez-Bautista was immediately fired upon the owner after learning of the assault on January 30, College Station police said.

Police said that with the assistance of the owner, detectives have learned of additional victims who reported similar offenses with Ramirez-Bautista during his approximate one-month employment at their business.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on March 22, and Ramirez-Bautista would turn himself in about two weeks later, police said.

"Elements Massage and the owner of the business have been, and continue to be, fully cooperative in investigating this case," the College Station Police Department said in a statement.

"We ask that anyone who has experienced a similar incident involving a massage with Roberto Ramirez-Bautista or anyone with additional information for this case contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can receive confidential help by calling the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 800-656-4673 or visiting its online hotline.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text 741741 from anywhere in the U.S. to chat with a trained crisis counselor.