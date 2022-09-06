Mental Health Workshop coming to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — Not all wounds are physical, especially when dealing with first responders and veterans.

This Saturday the American Legion Building, Post 159, will be hosting a workshop dedicated to emotional healing.

Often veterans are triggered from sessions that conger memories or feelings of the original event. If they can figure out how their minds work, they can find ways to be at peace, according to Randy Guttenberger.

Guttenberger is an author and chairman for a non-profit that has been helping individuals with various mental health and personal development workshops.

“Giving you the mental health solutions is important because in the neo-cortex part of the brain, there is no fear, anxiety, depression, abandonment, portrayal, PTSD, it doesn’t exist in that part. So people need to learn how to believe in themselves, not believe in their past events” Guttenberger said.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs says every year more than 6,000 veterans commit suicide and live with different types of mental health issues, like PTSD, depression, anxiety, or survivor's guilt.

Every part of the body has a function and purpose, Guttenberger claims by learning how the brain operates we can control our thoughts and feelings.

He will be explaining this process more in-depth during the workshop, He calls it neuro-educational coaching, similar to cognitive behavioral therapy.

“The point is to learn how to be healthy, learn how to think healthy, learn how to think healthy, you get to learn how to talk back to your emotion, which is a very healthy thing to do” said Guttenberger.

Guttenberger also said he wants to help teach people what is right about them, not what is wrong. According to him, all of us go through different chaotic moments in life and we can all use support.

Once veterans and first responders begin healing emotional wounds they can have a starting point for balance, Guttenberger said.

“When you have trauma, your brain gets hooked up on it and the trauma literally in my view blocks the conscious daily common-sense thinking you should do... The emotional wounds of trauma interrupt the neuron pathways, so we have to re-establish those," Guttenberger said.

The workshop is open to all, not just those that put their lives on the line and their families.

Guttenberger said he encourages counselors, coaches, social workers, and anyone else interested in mental health to attend.

If the workshop seems like something you or someone you know might be interested in, make sure to register ahead of time. Tickets are free, but there are only 50 spots available.

You can register on the non-profit's website.

If you are unable to attend the workshop on September 10, it will also be held on October 8 and November 5. All three are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Earl Graham Post 159.