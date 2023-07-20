Meet the Navasota artist in residence

NAVASOTA, Texas — Sarah Gomez is the new Artist in Residence for the city of Navasota and she shows gives a tour of the Horlock House, where she has nearly 20 pieces already on display.

Navasota Artist in Residence TikTok

This Art Council of the Brazos ValleyProgram allows artists like Sarah Gomez utilize a living, studio and gallery space to interact with the community.

She said it's her first time in a program like this, but she’s excited about the challenge.

"I've never lived alone, especially in a city or town I had never been to," she said.

Gomez said being on her own allows her to connect more with herself and the community.

"I've kind of spent a lot more time with me and myself and it's starting to feel a lot less lonely," she said.

City officials tell me the area is becoming more known for its art, history and culture, so having Gomez around will draw in more tourists and residents.

"The more people I see, the more people I interact with, the more I fall in love with the city and the more I don't want to leave," she said.

The Executive Director, Sheree Boegner, said committee members and other artists select the artists chosen for the program. This is one of three programs the Art Council of the Brazos Valley organizes.

"There's about maybe 20 that have applied, most of our residencies are about getting that artist to the next level. Not only does that community build up the artist here, the artist builds up the community, and seeing that magic work together just makes other people want to get involved," Boegner said.

The Horlock Gallery is open for visitors Friday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment. People can keep up with her work on her Facebook or other social media accounts. Her username is Catmeat3 on TikTok and Instagram.