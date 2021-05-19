Masking orders end for Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — University officials with Texas A&M said facial coverings are no longer required on its campuses after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order today nullifying masking requirements from government entities.

"This is effective immediately and therefore applies to remaining commencement ceremonies, as well as indoor and outdoor facilities and venues" university officials said in an online statement today.

The governor's order includes counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials.

Texas A&M officials said they still encourage unvaccinated students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear facial coverings on campus. The statement included a link to vaccination efforts with the university.

Today's executive order said public schools should drop masking mandates by June 4. It also warned government employees they would face fines up to $1000 for violating the order starting Friday, May 21.

State-supported living centers, government-owned and operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails are all exempt from the order.