Maroon and White game held Saturday, fans witnessed a taste of the 2021 Aggie Football team

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Aggie fans had their first opportunity to catch the 2021 Aggie Football team in action Saturday afternoon and it was certainly a beautiful day for some football down South.

Fans packed into to Kyle Field big time to take a peek at what's to come for Texas A and M Football.

The annual Aggie Maroon and White game signals the end of another spring camp.

At the half, fans were entertained by Texas A and M's Lettermen's Association 2021 Aggie Legends game, where close to 40 former Aggie football players and coaches returned to Aggieland.

2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel served as the all-time QB during Saturday's contest and was quarterback for both sides of the field during the half-time contest.

Seeing players, both past and present, leaves fans hopeful for what's to come in the fall.

"It was awesome... I got to meet Johnny Manziel, Von Miller and they are all really nice. It was really cool that all the Legend players came back to Aggieland for the spring game," Caleb ONeill, an Aggie Fan in attendance at the Spring Game said. "We are going to be real good this season, so it's going to be fun to watch," he added.

Texas A and M Football rounded out the 2020 season with a 9-1 record and with an 8-game win streak, including a big bowl game win over UNC.

The Aggies are slated to kick off the 2021 season at home suiting up against Kent State Saturday, September 4th.