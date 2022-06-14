Marine veteran appointed to Texas A&M student regent

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sitting on the board of regents as a student is a high honor appointed by Governor Abbott.

Demtrius Harrell Jr. is a marine veteran and will now represent the entire Texas A&M student body during the 2022 and 2023 school year.

Harrell said he looks to focus on important topics such as mental health as he works to bridge the gap between the board and the student population.

”What I would like to bring to the table is someone students can feel like they can relate to, someone they can feel like definitely understands the needs and the wants, of course, I’ll also like to be that bridge between that gap between the board and the students,” said Demetrius Harrell Jr., the 17th appointed Texas A&M Student Regent.

Harrell Jr. said he hopes this accomplishment can inspire the young kids from his hometown to believe they can achieve anything they set their minds to.