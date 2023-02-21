Mardi Gras festivities happening Tuesday in Bryan, College Station

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan-College Station community is preparing for Fat Tuesday — also known as Mardi Gras.

This holiday is a time where people feast and clear their pantry of fatty food before the start of Christian Lent on Ash Wednesday.

“Fat Tuesday is Mardi Gras festivities, the culture of New Orleans where I was born and raised,” said Korey Thomas, owner, The Remnants of Nawlins. “It’s a part of the city of New Orleans. It was brought over by the French and just adopted by the city of New Orleans, now the entire state of Louisiana.”

This Louisiana tradition now runs through the cities of Bryan and College Station.

“Fat Tuesday of course is a big celebration, Mardi Gras and everything going on,” said Abigail Noel, PR & communications manager, Destination Bryan. “Bryan has really done a lot over the years.”

Korey Thomas is the owner of The Remnants of Nawlins.

Originally from New Orleans, Thomas celebrates Mardi Gras and importance of this tradition at his restaurant every year.

“Coming to the B/CS, one of the things I did miss about home was our culture and Mardi Gras’s culture,” said Thomas. “When I can’t go to home and go to Mardi Gras, I try to make sure I celebrate here in the B/CS.”

Whether you are in the mood for crawfish or King Cake, Fat Tuesday has got you covered.

“Then [The] Remnant of Nawlins has incredible king cake and Cajun food… All different flavors of king cake and just really gets you in that spirit of Mardi Gras,” said Noel.

Thomas says they have baked between 1,500 and 2,000 king cakes this Mardi Gras season — and here’s some other staples you can look forward to.

“Red beans and rice, dirty rice, fried chicken, poboy sandwiches, gumbo, King Cakes,” said Thomas. “We just gone try to have a good time. We gone have some New Orleans style daiquiris.”

Shipwreck Grill will host their annual Mardi Party from 6 p.m. to 10 pm on Tuesday.

More Mardi Gras festivities can be found on Destination Bryan’s website and social media.