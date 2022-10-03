Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide in Bryan: Officials

BRYAN, Texas — A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to life without parole for double homicide, officials said.

Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capitol Murder on September 29 after the jury heard testimony for two days, according to the Brazos County District Attorney's Office.

After being found guilty, Bell received the automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

On October 3, 2017, officials said multiple men had gathered on 1506 Frankfort Street in Bryan, Texas.

Wearing masks, officials said the men used guns to demand both money and narcotics.

Officials said the two victims - Tarrant Franklin and Dominique Franklin - were home at the time and had been forced to lay face down in their living room.

Officials said another male and female at home at the time were also forced to lay on the floor alongside them.

After burglarizing the home and robbing the two men, officials said Tarrant and Dominique were shot and killed.

A third victim, David Jenkins, was also shot but was reportedly saved by a Bryan police officer before he could succumb to his injuries.

The officer reportedly used combat medical skills that they had learned in the Army.

After the murder, Bell is reported by officials to have called a family member and asked for a ride.

During this ride, officials said Bell admitted to having killed the two victims because his mask began to fall off.

Bryan police detectives said an anonymous tip led to Bell's arrest, alongside connecting his cellphone records to the scene.

Using his phone data, officials said Bell was tracked as having fled to Houston.

It would take officials over 2 months, alongside the help of the United States Marshals Service, to finally apprehend Bell.

Bell had previously been convicted to 12 years in prison for a shooting back in 2005, he was 18 years old at the time.

Officials said Bell had only been out of prison for a few months before he robbed and executed his victims at close range.

This investigation is said to have been led by the Bryan Police Department, alongside the assistance of the College Station Police Department.

“Frankie Bell left death and destruction in his wake on October 3, 2017," Brian Baker and Brian Price, Assistant District Attorneys, said in a statement.

"He destroyed a family and robbed this community of the feeling of safety when he executed two men in cold blood,

"Life in Prison without Parole is justice in this case.”