Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for luring victim, robbing them at gunpoint

BRYAN, TX — A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for luring a victim and robbing them at gun point.

On April 6, Judge Hawthorne sentenced Hakeem Rollins to 40 years in prison for aggravated robbery.

On October 11, 2018, officers with the College Station Police Department were called out for a reported aggravated robbery.

The victim told officers that while he was in his vehicle, a man, later identified as Rollins, forced his way into the victim's car.

The victim reported that Rollins pointed a gun to his head and demanded his belongings.

Officers located Rollins in an apartment in College Station. Inside the apartment, authorities located the victim's stolen property and a loaded firearm underneath the mattress where Rollins was found sleeping.

Through an investigation, authorities determined Rollins had planned the robbery and lured the victim to the location.

The court learned Rollins was previously convicted for burglary of a habitation in Cherokee County, Texas. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The court also heard that Rollins previously plead guilty to additional charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. He was on parole for his seven-year prison sentence when he committed the April 6 offense.

Due to his criminal history, Rollins' punishment ranged between 15 years to life in prison. Judge Hawthorne sentenced him to 40 years in prison.

