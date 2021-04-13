Man in Bryan receives maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for Domestic Violence

BRYAN, TX — On Thursday, April 8, 2021, 31-year-old Patrick Dunn, Jr.was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for Continuous Violence Against the Family following a hearing on the State’s Motion to Revoke Probation.

Dunn pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony offense of Continuous Violence Against the Family in 2019 in which Dunn became violent with the mother of his child.

The incidents, which occurred in February and March 2019, involved the defendant assaulting the victim once she made efforts to leave the relationship.

Independent third parties had to intervene in both instances to protect the victim.

Due to Dunn's lack of prior violent criminal history, he received a felony conviction and five years probation.

As part of his probation, Dunn was ordered to undergo Batterer’s Intervention and Prevention Program, counseling to address his substance abuse issues.

Dunn failed to appear at the probation office, failed to attend counseling appointments and failed to appear for drug testing.

The Brazos County Adult Probation Department repeatedly attempted to get in contact with Dunn, including attempts to reach out to him and those around him. These efforts were unsuccessful.

Judge Hawthorne sentenced Dunn to the maximum possible punishment for the offense. Assistant District Attorney Anjelica Harris prosecuted the probation revocation.

“Patrick Dunn chose to avoid the consequences of his actions and walked away from an opportunity to turn his life around. Now he has to face the justice he deserves,” says Anjelica Harris, Assistant District Attorney

