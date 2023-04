BRYAN, Texas — Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, a motorcyclist hit a car at the intersection of South Texas Avenue and Mitchell Street in Bryan.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The other driver was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

15ABC was at the scene and said Bryan police blocked off the roads for several hours while they worked the scene.

15ABC will provide additional details when they become available.