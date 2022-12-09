Man charged in connection with assault on Bryan walking trail: Police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 20-year-old Bryan man faces charges related to a report of sexual assault Thursday night.

Investigators say Brandon Ray Lange admitted to touching two women walking on a trail near Hasselt Street because he was “horny."

Lange was taken into custody for indecent assault.

College Station police had responded to claims of sexual assault on the walking trail around 8 p.m. Thursday.

A woman told officers a stranger passed her and a friend on the trail, but then turned around to attack her. She told officers the man knocked her to the ground before climbing on top of her. She was able to defend herself with her hands until the man got up and began to leave.

But he then turned around back toward them. That’s when the victim pulled out her firearm and threatened the man until he ran away.

Investigators say an investigating officer responded to a similar incident just three hours earlier within two miles of the walking trail.

The arrest report says Lange also matched the description of the suspect in that incident.

College Station police confirmed to KRHD they are actively investigating the second assault report but no charges have been filed.