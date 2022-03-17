Texas man arrested for stealing 200 gallons of diesel released from jail

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — A man arrested for stealing petroleum has been released on bond from Robertson County Jail this week.

This is now adding to the issues surrounding increasing gas prices.

This isn’t just petty theft; $600 worth of petroleum were stolen from CA Scowls farm in Hearne. Just to put that into perspective with the current cost, that’s enough to fill one semi-truck tank.

”Had climbed up onto the fuel tank to assist with the theft and it was pumped into two ploy tanks, approximately 200 gallons,” said Darrel Palmer, Robertson County Investigator.

Community members are frustrated that others are trying to take the easy way out by helping themselves.

”Well, I mean everyone is sort of suffering the same," said Tim Tucker, a community member. "So it’s certainly unfair for someone to reach out and try to steal something that’s not theirs. Things are already expensive for everyone.”

The alleged suspect identified as Barney Baker was charged under the Texas penal code with stealing less than 10 thousand dollars of petroleum products.

“Yeah, that’s tragic," said Tucker. "I think everybody who heard that is really watching their vehicles more closely.”

This isn't the first theft encounter for the CA scowls farm in Hearne.

”That was the reason for them to put some security cameras out which aided us in capturing the alleged suspects,” said Palmer.

Not only are they keeping a closer eye on things, but officers are also recommending people watch out as this type of crime may increase.

“Keep things locked up," said Palmer. "You know there’s a lot of the fuel centers or fuel tanks that don’t have actual locks on them-you just unscrew the cap, just be aware of the surroundings if there’s any suspicious activity.”

Baker was released on bond Monday. His court date has yet to be set, but officials are still investigating the case to ensure no other suspects were involved.