Man, 22, killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Milam County

Posted at 9:04 PM, Apr 10, 2023
BUCKHOLTS, Texas – A 22-year-old Little River Academy man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on FM 486, 2.1 miles southeast of Buckholts in Milam County.

The accident occurred about 3:45 a.m. Monday.

Killed was Fabian Andres Rodriguez, who was in a 2004 Chevrolet pickup when it left the roadway and rolled, ejecting Rodriquez, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release Monday.

DPS said Rodriguez wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott pronounced Rodriguez dead on scene.

The crash investigation continues.

