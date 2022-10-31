Male teen fatally shot at College Station apartment complex: police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A 15-year-old male teen is dead after a shooting this weekend at an apartment complex, police said.

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Harvey Road to investigate a "suspicious death", according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said the teen was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities said the male victim's identity is being withheld at this time.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.