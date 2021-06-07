Majority of CSISD families want in-person elementary again, survey finds

COLLEGE STATION, TX — As of June 7, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized for everyone 12-years-old and up.

While trials are underway, it could be possible that many Elementary, Kinder, Pre-K, and other child care centers will be handling a largely non-vaccinated population, come this fall.

However, at a College Station ISD board meeting on May 18, it was revealed that given the option to continue with virtual learning... most CSISD families were not interested.

During the meeting, Superintendent Mike Martindale revealed that out of the 1,283 students represented in the survey, 669 expressed their preference for Fall 2021.

155 students represented said regardless if things continue to improve regarding COVID-19 infection rates, they will be attending in-person instruction again.

324 said they would return as well. However, under the condition that COVID-19 infection rates continue to remain on the decline.

Finally, 190 students represented expressed they would be interested in continuing with virtual learning if offered by the district.

Said students' grade levels ranged from Pre-K, all the way to the upcoming senior class of 2022.

Upon examination, the upcoming senior class had 30 students being represented as part of the 190 that want online learning to continue; them being the largest voting in favor of any grade level represented.

However, only 4 total pre-k students represented voted in favor of continuing online learning.

While no vaccine is currently authorized for people under the age of 12, it appears the majority of CSISD families want their elementary students to return to in-person instruction.

In closing, Superintendent Martindale re-confirmed that due to this lack of interest, the district would not be expanding resources to continue virtual instruction.

