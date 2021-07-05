Major holidays are helping boost the local economy

BRYAN, TX — Big gatherings making a booming comeback this year. Kicking it all off in the Brazos valley was the RELLIS campus's second annual firework and drone show.

This fourth of July came in hot with flying colors. It was simply setting the tone for what’s in store later this year.

The Brazos Valley is rebounding the local economy with a bang.

“Fourth of July is really kind of the first big holiday weekend we had where there’s been a lot going on,” said Abigail Noel, Public Relations and Communications Manager for Destination Bryan.

Many things to do over the holiday weekend. But the main event was the second annual Texas A&M University system drive in firework and drone show.

“I’ve been to a lot of firework shows and I've never seen anything like that,” said Billy Hamilton, Deputy Chancellor, Texas A&M University.

Adding drones to the mix this year they hope to create an experience like no other.

”Because RELLIS is basically about technology and research we hit on this idea of drones and it turns out that people who do these shows are using drones to synchronize flight to spell out things,” Hamilton shared.

According to a survey conducted by the vacationer at least 62 percent of people watch fireworks shows for the fourth of July.

”We’re attracting in people from the Brazos Valley and a little bit of the small drive market," said Noel. "That’s just the beginning of what destination Bryan and really Bryan as a community has to offer,”

Looking ahead to the second half of the year, destination Bryan is looking forward to packaging these holiday weekends with jam-packed experiences to help boost tourism as it’s on the up and up.

“As we get farther into the fall and the holiday season there’s so much more to come, I know a lot of events are planning to come back pretty much 100 percent,” Noel expressed.

According to a survey conducted by the Brazos valley economic development corporation, 90 percent of those surveyed say the business climate is favorably expanding.

