Mail-in ballots returned to hundreds of Brazos County voters

BRYAN, Texas — Approximately `15 percent of 2,000 mail-in ballots have been returned to Brazos County voters, due to voter error in filling out information on ballot envelopes.

“So yesterday we received quite a lot of mail back, and we did send back quite a few of those," said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County elections administrator. "- probably 50 percent of what we received back. But that has been quite high.”

Those ballots have been returned with requests for voters to enter the correct information on the envelope. Many voters have failed to complete a new ballot requirement: filling out one’s social security number or driver’s license number on the envelope.

“A lot of our older folks are forgetting to do that, overlooking that step; especially if they’ve voted by mail for a long time," Hancock explained. "It’s a new concept for them.”

Hancock said she is concerned as to how this will affect senior citizens. Some may neglect returned materials in the mail, not recognizing their significance. Others may try to deliver their ballots in person - but that remains a challenge.

“We’ve had a couple of people come down [to the elections office], but for the most part those people are unable to drive, or unable to walk the distance from the parking lot to the office," said Hancock.

For any questions about mail-in ballots, contact the Brazos County Elections Administration Office at (979) 361-5770.

