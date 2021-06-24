Madisonville plane crash result of hitting trees nearby runway, NTSB report finds

MADISONVILLE, TX — According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the fatal plane crash in Madisonville on June 13 was the result of a tree crash.

In their preliminary report, the NTSB state, that the engine, propeller, and general mechanics of the plane were all properly functioning at the time of the accident.

The Piper PA-32-260 airplane had reportedly taken off from Port Isabel, Texas with its destination being the Madisonville Municipal Airport.

According to the report, the plane was just 680 ft south of the airports' runway when it hit trees, measuring about 50 ft tall.

At the time of this publication, the lone causality has been identified as Apolo Diaz from Kansas City, Missouri; the other 4 passengers were seriously injured and transferred to local hospitals.

