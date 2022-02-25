Madison County update on missing person case

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The Madison County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged two people in connection to Megan Martinez's murder. The young woman went missing earlier this month.

”Megan was last seen driving off with a passenger in the car belonging to 27-year-old Amber Garrett the vehicle was located and searched by Madison County sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers, Items in the vehicle led law enforcement to believe someone was injured in the vehicle,” said Sheriff Bobby Adams, Madison County Sheriff.

Community Members' tips were critical in finding surveillance videos that provided clues to find Martinez.

”The sheriff's office did receive a lot of information from a variety of sources and when you have a missing person and you don’t know the circumstances any information is good information,” said Chuck Fleeger, Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley director.

Ultimately this information led investigators to two people of interest.

“Megan's body was recovered by the Madison County sheriff's office and the Texas Rangers," added Sheriff Adams. "An inquest was ordered, and Megan was transported to the University of North Texas Autopsy,”

Martinez's body was found in a national forest, near forest service road 207.

”Yudon is cooperating with the investigation through his help we were able to find the body and recover Megan and we’ve been able to move forward with charges,” shared Steven Jeter, Madison County chief deputy.

Amber Garrett has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Yudon Allen has also been arrested and charged with fabricating evidence. Both are in the Madison County Sheriff's office jail.

“Don’t like to use the word closure but get the family answers as to what happened to their loved one and now they can move onto that next step in the process,” added Fleeger.

Garrett has a 1.5-Million-Dollar bond, meanwhile, although Allen is cooperating with law enforcement he has been arrested with no bond. Agencies are still conducting investigations but have only made these arrests so far.

