'Made in America Market' returns to BCS, partners with local food pantry to help combat food insecurity

BRYAN, TX — Residents in the Brazos Valley were able to stock up on their holiday decor and prep for the Fourth of July this weekend, as a unique market made its return to Bryan.

The event also helps to combat food insecurity in our community.

Texas Market Guide, who was in town last fall, with their Main Street Holiday Market made their return to the BCS area for its 2nd annual 'Made in America Market'.

Organizers say everything showcased at the show was all made in the United States. This event was to highlight American business and American manufacturing and organizers say there was a little something for everyone.

Items for sale included gourmet food, quilts, jewelry, kitchenware, home decor and much more.

Show director Lewanna Campbell says they want to encourage shopping in the USA to keep demand here all while supporting American businesses.

"Especially coming off of the COVID situation and pandemic shutdowns that we've had. These are small businesses all the way up to large businesses and these are people who are employing people on every level from manufacturing small items, from the what I would call the traditional home base business, where they make things, all the way up to large manufacturing. We need to consider buying made in the USA when we can to support jobs here," Campbell, Show Director for Texas Market Guide said.

Event organizers say hunger never takes a holiday and they have partnered up with The Bridge Ministries food pantry in Bryan.

Event-goers enjoyed a discounted ticket with a non-perishable food item donation.

Campbell says all donations will stay in the Bryan College Station community.