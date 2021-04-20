Location-aware musical experience app debuts at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX — A new free mobile app giving visitors an immersive experience at the gardens at Texas A&M.

The new app name is called Growing Harmony. It's a location-aware musical experience that plays as users walk around the gardens. The music changes based on the paths an individual explores.

Professors running the experience, hope it creates a more relaxing atmosphere for students, staff, and visitors when they come to visit the gardens.

"The gardens have been a great place where people come and relax and renew themselves and now, not only can they relax and renew themselves looking at the visual aspect of the gardens, but they can do that with the music to accompany," shared Mike Arnold, Director of the gardens at Texas A&M, "It's kind of like putting a soundtrack to that enjoyment and relaxation."

The Growing Harmony app provides a unique opportunity to incorporate music with sight-specific art in the form of gardens.

"We were excited to be able to create that type of experience to be able to bring people out here to kind of think about art can enhance our everyday spaces and of course how nature is both an inspiration for art," shared Dr. James Ball, Director, Academy of Visual and Performing Arts at Texas A&M art can be an invitation to look at nature differently."

The Growing Harmony app is a three-phase experience... Phase 1 running from now until April 30. Phase 2 will add new music and run in the summer between June and July and phase 3 will run in the month of October.

To participate, download Growing Harmony for iOS devices here or Android devices here.

