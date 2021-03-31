Local woman crafts her own hope, starts small hairbow business

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — A local woman has experienced three miscarriages in her life. However, despite life's difficulties, she hasn't lost faith in becoming a mother one day.

"Simple pinwheels take me about five to ten minutes." Lauren VanBuren, owner, Rainbows of Hairbows.

Lauren VanBuren is making a strawberry-themed hairbow.

"Every bow that I make gets prayed over," VanBuren shared with KRHD 25 News.

It's a craft she started back in 2018, as a baby shower gift for one of her friends.

"As I was making these hair-bows for her, I realized, every hair-bow I made is the color of the rainbow. It's a constant reminder that I do have hope," VanBuren said.

At the time, she had experienced three miscarriages within a year, all while many of her friends were expecting.

"I never thought I would have to be the one, to have to make that phone call, at 11:30 at night, and say, 'We are not pregnant anymore. To have to call the grandparents and have to call our friends and say, 'We're planning a funeral instead of planning a baby shower," VanBuren shared.

VanBuren still doesn't know what caused the miscarriages, but she didn't take it as a sign to give up. Instead, the couple turned half of their nursery into a workstation, and she launched her business, Rainbows of Hairbows, putting all her faith in God's plan.

"Working through, all of those colors, and seeing the color on a daily basis, at that point, I was like, 'We're going to get through this. It's a rough road, but we will survive," VanBuren said.

The profit from her business, Rainbows of Hairbows will go towards an adoption fund while she still waits for a placement.

Praying that these bows may bless someone, anyone, while also continuing to pray that one day her family will grow.

So far, VanBuren is about a quarter of the way towards making her adoption fund goal.

She will be having a sale going on at a 4-H Equestrian Event at the Still Creek Arena Mother's Day Weekend.

