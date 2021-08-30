Local Veteran starts Gofundme to adopt service dog 'Big Moe'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local vet needs help bringing a service dog home.

Carson Wehmeyer, a former Texas A&M Corp of Cadet and U.S Navy Veteran met his service dog 'Big Moe' while getting treatment for PTSD at the Warrior's Heart Program.

He says he's been incredibly grateful to the Warrior's Heart Program for his companion dog. Dogs like Moe help Veterans get on the road to recovery from traumatic events.

"Moe has been, we've been training him to do nightmare mitigation which is waking me up at night from nightmares," said Wehmeyer. "He helps with recognizing when I have increased heart rate, honestly when I'm having bad days or anything I'll just pat my chest and he'll give me a puppy hug so he helps with anxiety also, he's been a godsent he really has been."

He's set up a GoFundme and Wehmeyer hopes to reach his goal of $2,500 dollars. Any money left over after meeting the goal will go towards the Warrior's Heart Program.

To make a donation, click here.

