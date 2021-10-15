Local tortilla shop shares authentic Mexican dishes

BRYAN, Texas — As our Hispanic Heritage Month celebration comes to an end, we share the story of a Latina business owner opening the first tortilla shop in Bryan.

At Tortilleria a Mi Tierra, they make fresh tortillas daily so people can enjoy a little bit of an authentic Mexican dish.

For Irma Paez, it’s not just tortillas... it’s her childhood.

“The goal for me was not just to sell tortillas," said Irma Arellano Paez, owner of Tortilleria Mi Tierra. "It was more to bring back memories. Those memories that all Latinos have of waiting in line for the tortillas back home,”

She shared many of her customers say the aroma and sounds inside her shop bring them back.

Paez herself was constantly driving hours just to stock up on this authentic staple.

She finally decided to open her own store. Tortilleria Mi Tierra is the first of it's kind in Bryan-College Station.

“I know it’s a need for the people, especially Hispanic people that it’s our staple, you know, tortillas,” added Paez.

Paez opened Tortilleria Mi Tierra earlier this year.

Although she encountered obstacles, she encourages other Latinos anything is possible when they follow their dreams.

“To follow their dreams, even if it’s a small dream, even if it’s a big dream follow it. Moving forward one step at a time takes you where you want to be,” shared Paez.

Sharing their most treasured Hispanic traditions is important to Paez and her employees.

”Creo que los hipanos qada vez estamos mas presentes no sola mente por nuestro comida, si no la musica, el arte, y somos parte fundementale de este pais,” said Rosio Freas, Manager of Tortilleria Mi Tierra.

Translation: “I believe Hispanics are becoming more present not only for our food, but also for music, art, and we are a fundamental part of this country,”

Paez would like to open a second location and hopes she can continue to share a little of her Mexican culture with the community.

”I find it important to keep our traditions alive to share a dish with my daughter," added Paez. "A recipe, how to do home cooking, and then to share it with others,”

Tortilleria Mi Tierra is open from 6 am to 7 pm located on William J Bryan.

But if you’re planning on coming out – expect long lines in the morning as they serve traditional breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

