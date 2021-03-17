Local service dog Lily is now a whole year cancer-free!

BRAZOS, TX — A Brazos County family is celebrating an important milestone... their beloved dog Lily is now a year cancer-free!

Lily is a 10-year-old black Lab who joined the Deming family as a service dog back in 2011. Assisting the Deming's son Beau, who has Autism and a medical history of seizures.

Back in 2019, Lily was unfortunately diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma, a common cancer in dogs.

Two surgeries later though, Lily has been declared cancer-free and has been for over a year now. All thanks, to the Veterinary team at the Texas A&M Small Clinic Hospital.

"Beyond just being a pet, she really provides a service for a child with disabilities and so, I think it's hard to not immediately fall in love Lily. It was very exciting to be part of her team. She was such a trooper through all her treatment and we're all so glad that she's still doing so well one whole year later," shared Heather Wilson-Robles, Veterinarian at Texas A&M's Small Animal Hospital.

The Deming family also received financial help for Lily's treatments. A portion of her medical bills was covered by the Gary Sinise Foundation Veterinary Valor fund.